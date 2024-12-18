Mahaska County Supervisors Address Recorder Vacancy, Approve Budget Changes

Oskaloosa, Iowa — The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors convened Monday, December 16, 2024, for their final scheduled meeting of the year. Key agenda items included personnel changes, budget adjustments, and discussions on a new animal ordinance.

Recorder Resignation and Replacement Plan

The board formally accepted the resignation of County Recorder Jody Van Patten, effective December 31, 2024. Van Patten, whose term was set to end in 2026, is stepping down due to her recent election to another office.

Board Chair Mark Groenendyk explained the urgency of appointing a replacement, noting the need for a seamless transition. “With Jody’s name still attached to state systems, no official business can be conducted until a new recorder is sworn in,” Groenendyk said. The board set January 2, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. for their first meeting of the new year, where they intend to appoint a replacement recorder.

The appointment will follow a publication of the Notice of Intent, which opens a 14-day window for public petitions calling for a special election.

Budget and Personnel Changes

The supervisors approved November bills totaling $819,731.62 and a Class C Retail Alcohol License for Debbie’s Celebration Barn. Personnel updates included adding a new recorder’s clerk and accepting the resignation of Kyle Inninger from the sheriff’s office, effective December 5.

Additionally, the board discussed increasing general liability insurance coverage from $7 million to $10 million to match replacement cost trends. The move would add approximately $16,000 to the county’s premium. The decision was deferred to a January meeting.

HVAC Replacement at Law Center

An aging HVAC unit at the Law Enforcement Center will be replaced at a cost of $22,798. While the expense falls under the facility’s budget, concerns arose regarding documentation and liability. “If issues arise, the responsibility will fall on the department head, not the county,” Groenendyk clarified.

Dangerous Animal Ordinance Under Review

In response to public and legal concerns, the board introduced a draft ordinance regulating dangerous animals in the county. Groenendyk emphasized public input, noting, “This ordinance provides clarity and aligns with state laws but includes provisions unique to our county.” The draft will be incorporated into a comprehensive review of county ordinances set for early 2025.

911 Services Funding Gaps

Supervisor discussions revealed that Oskaloosa, New Sharon, and Rose Hill had not yet contributed to the county’s 911 services budget for the year, creating a $90,000 shortfall. The board will meet with city officials to address the issue. “Right now, the county is covering the deficit, but this is unsustainable,” Groenendyk stated.

Farewell to Longtime Employees

The board recognized Terry Rogers for her years of service and thanked outgoing Recorder Jody Van Patten for her dedication. “These roles carry immense responsibility, and we are grateful for their hard work,” Groenendyk said.

The next meeting is scheduled for January 2, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. to address the recorder vacancy and begin preparations for the new fiscal year.