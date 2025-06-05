Mahaska County Supervisors Address Economic Development, Infrastructure, and Technology Upgrades

OSKALOOSA — The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors convened for its regular meeting on Monday, June 2, 2025, with a full agenda that reflected an ongoing commitment to improving public infrastructure, enhancing administrative tools, and supporting economic development across the county.

The meeting opened with standard procedural actions, including approval of the agenda, minutes from previous meetings on May 19 and May 21, and claims for the month of May.

Technology and Office Updates

Among early agenda items, the board reviewed and approved contracts related to the county’s IT and cybersecurity infrastructure. This included a contract with Solutions, Inc. and another with Heartland Business Systems for the installation of VEEAM backup software, a move intended to ensure better data security and system redundancy for county operations.

A payroll change in the Auditor’s office was also noted and approved.

Land Use and Development

Two property plats—VP Estates and Krier Corner—were reviewed and approved. These preliminary and final plats signal ongoing residential development in Mahaska County. Both approvals are expected to pave the way for new housing or commercial developments consistent with county zoning and growth strategies.

Public Safety and Infrastructure Improvements

The Supervisors approved the replacement of a battery in the courthouse’s AED system, maintaining compliance with safety standards in the historic courthouse building.

Discussion turned to the Iowa DOT’s Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) program. The board reviewed and approved an addendum to agreement 2023-R-008. The addendum pertains to the county’s role in an ongoing economic development road project aimed at improving business access and freight mobility.

In a related item, the board approved a cost-sharing agreement for extending Portland Cement Concrete (PCC) paving on South 128th Avenue East under Project RC-C050(155)—9A-50. This infrastructure project aligns with broader regional transportation plans.

Courthouse Amenities and Community Support

The board authorized the purchase of an Elkay bottle filling station to be installed in the courthouse, promoting both convenience and sustainability for staff and visitors.

Turning to local business development, supervisors reviewed the county’s Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) guidelines and considered a funding application from the Jefferson School Lofts project. Approval of the guidelines reaffirmed the county’s commitment to leveraging the RLF as a tool to support new and expanding local ventures. The Jefferson School Lofts proposal seeks to redevelop the historic school building into residential units.