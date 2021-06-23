Mahaska County Public Health Talks About The Current State of Vaccination Locally

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Mahaska County Public Health’s Patty Malloy recently spoke with Oskaloosa News about the current vaccines available to residents.

Also discussed was where residents could find the vaccines and where they could find additional information about them.

Malloy said that checking with your health care provider may help you obtain the information you need to help make a decision. “They’d be happy to help answer any questions. They know your health, your wellness, and what you need.”

You can learn more about Mahaska County Public Health at their website https://www.mahaskahealth.org/care-services/public-health/

You can learn more about COVID-19 and vaccination by visiting the CDC website – https://www.cdc.gov/

Additional information is available on the Iowa Department of Public Health website – https://idph.iowa.gov/