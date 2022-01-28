Mahaska Chamber And Development Recognizes Area Businesses And Individuals
The Mahaska Chamber & Development Group held their Annual Awards Ceremony & Reception on Monday,
January 24. Congratulations to the 2021 award winners.
Diplomat Awards:
Acorn Award: Betsey’s Boutique Shop, Katie Johnston
Old Oak Award: Musco Lighting
Golden Dipper Runner-up: Pat Mcculley
Golden Dipper: Beth Brostrom
Commerce Awards:
Retail Business: Style Me Crazy Boutique
Service Business: Wood Iron Grille
Industry of the Year: C.L. Barnhouse Company
Community Improvement: Mahaska County Environmental Learning Center
Chuck Russell Award: Facade Improvement Phases, City of Oskaloosa, Area 15 Regional Planning Commission
Educator of the Year: Joe Overton
Student of the Year: Olivia Gordon
Business Person of the Year: April Gorski
Up & Comer: Amber Coffey
Citizen of the Year: Scottie Moore