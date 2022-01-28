Mahaska Chamber And Development Recognizes Area Businesses And Individuals

Service Business of the Year: Wood Iron Grille

Service Business of the Year: Wood Iron Grille

The Mahaska Chamber & Development Group held their Annual Awards Ceremony & Reception on Monday,

January 24. Congratulations to the 2021 award winners.
Diplomat Awards:

Acorn Award: Betsey’s Boutique Shop, Katie Johnston
Old Oak Award: Musco Lighting
Golden Dipper Runner-up: Pat Mcculley
Golden Dipper: Beth Brostrom

Commerce Awards:
Retail Business: Style Me Crazy Boutique
Service Business: Wood Iron Grille
Industry of the Year: C.L. Barnhouse Company
Community Improvement: Mahaska County Environmental Learning Center
Chuck Russell Award: Facade Improvement Phases, City of Oskaloosa, Area 15 Regional Planning Commission
Educator of the Year: Joe Overton
Student of the Year: Olivia Gordon
Business Person of the Year: April Gorski
Up & Comer: Amber Coffey
Citizen of the Year: Scottie Moore

Posted by on Jan 27 2022. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

               

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News