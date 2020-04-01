Maciel and Papes Earn Honorable Mentions

Oskaloosa–Pedro Maciel (Fr., Belo Horizante, Brazil, Psychology) and Ike Papes (Fr., Elwood, Ill., Sports Management) concluded strong first collegiate seasons by being named to the all-Heart of America Athletic Conference men’s volleyball teams that were announced Tuesday.

Both individuals received honorable-mention status, joining seven other student-athletes with that distinction. A total of eight players were named to both the first and second squads as well.

The award is the first two in the history of the WPU men’s volleyball program. The duo led the navy and gold to a 6-15 mark, including a 2-9 record in the Heart; the campaign was ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Maciel finished 2020 with 197 digs (2.94 digs per set) in addition to 39 assists, seven aces, and two kills. He tallied 12 double-digit dig performances, highlighted by a 20-dig effort against Indiana Tech on February 8.

The freshman paced the Heart in digs per set and was second in total digs. Nationally, Maciel was ninth in dig average and 13th in total digs.

Papes ended the season with 270 kills (3.97 per set) on a .165 attack percentage. He also tallied 87 digs, 41 blocks (11 solos, 30 assists), 23 aces, and five assists. The freshman recorded two double-doubles (kills and digs) and had 14 double-digit kill showings. His year concluded with a season-best 27-kill performance against Clarke on March 10.

Papes ranked second in the league in both total kills and kills per set, while being fourth in the Heart in total aces and fifth in aces per set (0.34). Within the NAIA, the freshman was 10th in kills, 11th in kill average, and 23rd in aces.

Felix Chapman of Grand View was honored as the Heart Player and Attacker of the Year, while his teammate Francisco Arrendondo was named league Setter of the Year. Mount Mercy’s Ben Steffen collected the Heart’s Defensive Player of the Year accolade, and Joao Vitor Bonanoni of Missouri Valley earned the Freshman of the Year award. Donan Cruz of Grand View was picked as Coach of the Year by his peers.