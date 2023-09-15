Lt. Governor Adam Gregg Stops In Oskaloosa To Learn More About Key Industry

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The flurry of ground-breaking and construction around Oskaloosa has generated some significant buzz for the community.

On Thursday, Iowa’s Lt. Governor Adam Gregg stopped by Clow Valve Company in Oskaloosa to learn more about what they do and the processes used in making their products.

Clow recently broke ground on a 75-million-dollar expansion in Oskaloosa, adding 36,000 square feet to its current footprint.

Clow also employs over 400 people, with a yearly payroll of over 34 million and a yearly economic impact of $157 million.

Mark Willett, vice president and general manager of Clow Valve, described to Gregg the steps they are taking during their expansion and why those steps are essential to Clow.

Gregg also learned how programs through community colleges like Indian Hills have been necessary to Clow for maintaining and growing the skills of the workforce employed there.

“We are proud to host Lt. Governor Gregg at our Oskaloosa plant today and provide an opportunity for him to engage with the hardworking men and women who are tirelessly ensuring our nation’s waterworks infrastructure remains strong and dependable now and for future generations,” Willett said.