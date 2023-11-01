Long Serving Deputy Hangs It Up After 40 Years

Mahaska County gathered to bid farewell to one of its most esteemed law enforcement officers, Deputy Scott Miller, who retired after a commendable 40-plus-year tenure. Known for his unwavering dedication, Deputy Miller’s career is not just a reflection of his commitment but a beacon of the enduring spirit of service that characterizes the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Miller’s journey began in the 1980s, a tenure that has spanned over three decades of change and progress within the community and the law enforcement profession. His role extended beyond the badge; it was about the human connections he fostered and the lives he touched. His colleagues describe him as an asset not just in times of crisis but in every nuanced facet of community engagement.

The longevity of Miller’s career speaks volumes about his resilience and adaptability in a profession often marked by high turnover. His extensive experience became a crucial bridge between the old and the new, as he played a pivotal role in the transition period when a new sheriff was appointed. His deep-rooted understanding of the Sheriff’s Office’s inner workings and the community it serves underscored his invaluable presence in the department.

The notion of “institutional knowledge” barely scratches the surface of what Miller brought to the table. His understanding of the community, the trust he built over the years, and his approach to law enforcement work as not just a job but a lifelong mission have set a standard for incoming officers.

Miller joined the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Posse in 1983, and 1986, he joined the department full-time, having been hired by Sheriff Joe Beal.

He then worked under Sheriff Charlie Van Toorn and Sheriff Paul DeGeest before finally serving under Sheriff Russ Van Renterghem.

The department presented Miller with a shadow box, displaying his badge, photos, license plates, and other memorabilia of his time in law enforcement.

In a speech to those gathered at his retirement party, Miller expressed his thanks to all of those around him for the things they had done for him. “I enjoy working here. I wish I hated this place. I wish I hated coming to work, but I don’t. I’ll still be around.”

Miller is lauded for a career devoid of disciplinary issues, a testament to his professional integrity and his exceptional ability to treat people with respect. His approach to community policing, characterized by empathy and communication, has been highlighted as one of his greatest legacies. This ability to relate and communicate effectively with people from all walks of life has not only defused tensions but has also built bridges within the community.

Colleagues emphasized the sheer impact of Miller’s service, expressing collective gratitude from the residents and visitors of Mahaska County alike. His retirement marks the end of an era of heartfelt service and the beginning of a well-deserved rest. While the department will miss his daily presence, the foundational work Deputy Miller laid down will undoubtedly continue to influence the department and the community for years to come.

Mahaska County Sheriff has known Deputy Miller for most of his 35-year career in law enforcement, beginning when Van Renterghem started his career in the Oskaloosa Police Department.

That familiarity and knowing Miller’s abilities. “Made that transition much easier for me,” says Van Renterghem of when he took office.

As Deputy Miller hangs up his uniform, the community wishes him a retirement filled with relaxation, joy, and the occasional visit back to the sheriff’s office. His is a career that will be remembered not for its length but for the depth of its impact and the sincerity of its intention.

“I wish him several, several years of retirement, and I hope he enjoys it,” said Van Renterghem on Miller’s retirement.

Deputy Scott Miller’s badge may be polished for the last time, but the legacy it represents will continue to shine brightly within Mahaska County.