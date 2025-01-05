Long Balls Lead NM past Plainsmen

NEW SHARON – Belle Plaine ran all over the North Mahaska basketball court looking to see whom to defend. The Warhawks went 14-for-37 from beyond the arc to post a 74-39 victory. Seniors Gabe Hora and Asher DeBoef each hit a 3-pointer in the first minute of play, which was a preview of what was to come.

DeBoef finished the night six long balls and 28 points while Hora hit six to finish with 20.

“We shared the ball well tonight,” said NM coach Kevin Kelderman. “We tried some things we have been working on. We came out in the second half, and they didn’t know who to guard.”

North Mahaska led 38-22 at halftime. DeBoef hit a basket then Hora rained in three treys followed by another from DeBoef and the score exploded to 52-23 halfway through the quarter. Adrian Smith’s basket with 34 seconds to play in the quarter sent the game to continued clock.

North Mahaska (7-1, 6-0) recorded eight steals from eight different players. The Warhawks forced 22 turnovers while giving the ball up nine times.

“We are at our best when we share the ball,” said Kelderman. “We were hitting from outside and our inside play was there.”

Smith also finished in double figures with 10 points. DeBoef led the rebounding with nine and Smith had six. Smith blocked three shots. Jack Kelderman doled a team-high seven assists.

North Mahaska will host Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in nonconference play on Monday then host Sigourney Tuesday.