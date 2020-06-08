Loebsack Announces Funds for Area 15 Regional Planning Commission Based in Ottumwa

Washington D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack today announced that the Area 15 Regional Planning Commission based in Ottumwa will receive $192,500 for regional economic development planning. The Area 15 Regional Planning Commission is comprised of Davis, Jefferson, Keokuk, Mahaska, Van Buren, and Wapello counties. The funds come from the Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) Partnership Planning grant program.

“I am pleased that the Area 15 Regional Planning Commission has received this funding to continue their important work of developing and implementing a comprehensive economic development strategy for the region,” said Loebsack. “Especially in these tough economic times, we must focus on growing our economy and getting Iowans back to work. Investing in economic development planning, rural development and supporting public-private partnerships will both help strengthen the regional economy and promote job creation.”

Specifically, this funding will support the development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy (CEDS) in the region. The CEDS process is designed to bring together the public and private sectors in the creation of an economic development roadmap to diversify and strengthen the regional economy.