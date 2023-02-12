Lisa Hansen

April 4, 1967 – February 11, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 55

Lisa Luann Hansen, 55, of Oskaloosa, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. Lisa Hansen, daughter of Ronnie Lee and Karen Marlene (Beadle) Linville, was born in Oskaloosa on April 4, 1967.

Lisa grew up in Oskaloosa and was a 1985 graduate of Oskaloosa High School.

On December 19, 1987, she married the love of her life Kevin Wayne Hansen at St. Paul Congregational United Church of Christ. They made their home in Oskaloosa, and Lisa was a stay-at-home mom until her youngest was in school.

In 2003, Lisa began working for the Oskaloosa Community School District. In 2005, Lisa landed her dream job as the library associate in the elementary school library. Lisa so loved the children and staff that she felt she “never worked a day in her life.” She cherished putting books in the hands of children and sharing her love of reading. Lisa looked forward to her job every day until an unexpected accident on February 6, 2023.

Lisa was a long-time member of the Good News Chapel and very active in Vacation Bible School, GEMS, Teens Youth Group, and Ladies Bible Study throughout the years. She was a bookworm who always carried at least two books with her. Other favorite hobbies included puzzles, board games and cards, concerts and listening to music – especially the Eagles and the Gaithers, and cheering for the Boston Red Sox.

Lisa enjoyed watching her children grow up and was their biggest fan at ballgames, band concerts, and plays. She dearly loved her husband and big, close-knit family, and delighted in spending time together. One of her greatest joys was reading to and playing with her beloved granddaughter Lucy, who was the treasure of her life.

Lisa’s family includes her husband, Kevin of Oskaloosa; her children: Jessica (& Greg) Reuter of Oskaloosa, Colton Hansen of West Des Moines, Shaina (& Alex) Edwards of Oskaloosa, and Mycah Hansen of Oskaloosa; her granddaughter, Lucy Elisabeth Edwards; her mother, Karen Linville of Oskaloosa; and her two sisters: Lesli (& Dennis) Glassford and Lana (& Dave) Redlich, both of Oskaloosa.

In addition to her father, Lisa was preceded in death by an infant son, Nathan Christian; an aunt, Barb Ide; and two uncles: Terry Beadle and Loren Linville.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 17, 2023, at Central Church, with Pastor Jon Nelson officiating.

A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. in the lower level of the sanctuary.

Burial will be in Forest Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Thursday, at Langkamp Funeral Chapel; the family will greet visitors from 4-6:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family or to the Oskaloosa Elementary School Library, where Lisa can continue putting books into children’s hands.