Life in the Arctic Circle At The ELC

‘Tis the season for fun at the Environmental Learning Center! All ages are invited to join Mahaska County Conservation for a fun program called “Life in the Arctic Circle” that will be held on Monday, December 23 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm at the Environmental Learning Center. Supplies and space is limited, so contact Mahaska County Conservation by Friday, December 20 to reserve a seat and activity materials. Call 641-673-9327 or email decook@mahaskacountyia.gov to make your reservation.

Mahaska County’s Green Iowa AmeriCorps member, Ella Paulson, will share about her experiences from spending time in the Arctic Circle. She will talk about this interesting ecosystem and explain amazing facts about the reindeer at the North Pole. Participants will be able to make and take home reindeer food to set out for Christmas Eve!