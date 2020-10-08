Letter To The Editor: I would like to endorse Kathryn Kaul-Goodman for Mahaska County Supervisor

Editors Note: The views and opinions expressed in this editorial are not necessarily the views or opinions of Oskaloosa News.

With great pleasure I would like to endorse Kathryn Kaul-Goodman for Mahaska County Supervisor. I have enjoyed the time I have spent speaking with her, listening to interviews, and listening to how she handled and responded to the questions in the forum in the last month. I have asked some very pointed questions that I must say I was impressed with her responses. She realizes that there are many issues within our county not just one. I believe that she is looking forward into the future of Mahaska County. I am certain that she will bring the leadership to the Board that we desperately need for future growth and prosperity.

Although I am a staunch Republican I just can’t seem to bring myself to vote for her opponent. We have wasted too much precious time and money on frivolous lawsuits and arguments that have done nothing for the citizens of Mahaska County with the exception of bringing hard feelings, unsafe situations, and more useless debt. We need to come together as a rural and urban community not us versus them.

Mahaska County deserves better than what we have now. One of my favorite quotes from Henry Ford stands true in this local election. “If you always do what you have always done, you will always get what you’ve always got”. It is time for a change folks.

George Toubekis

University Park Mayor