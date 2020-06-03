Lavonna Kay Saner

Lavonna Kay Saner

July 27, 1949 – June 2, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 70

Lavonna Kay Saner, age 70, of Oskaloosa, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at MHP Hospital in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She was born on July 27, 1949, the daughter of Ronnie and Gracie (Collis) Saner in Hamilton, Iowa. She and her sister Ladonna were the first set of twins to be born there.

Kay attended school in Lovilia, Iowa.

Kay worked a job for special needs for a time in Pella. She was always continually active and enjoyed walking, cleaning and had a love for animals, especially dogs and horses.

She is survived by her sisters, Ladonna “May” Schmidtke of Illinois and Alice McNeese of Oskaloosa; and her niece, Stacey Schmidtke of Illinois. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her 2 sisters, JoAnn Fort and Barbara Lisk.

As was her wish, Kay’s body has been cremated and there are no services planned at this time. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lavonna Kay Saner please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.