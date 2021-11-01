Late Score Lifts Statesmen to Win in Season Finale

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s soccer team did something most teams do not as it won its final game of the year, defeating Evangel 1-0 in Heart of America Athletic Conference play Saturday.

WPU (6-11, 4-8 Heart), which unfortunately did not qualify for the Heart Tournament, slipped past the Valor (3-14, 0-12 Heart) by outshooting its foe 16-7.

Heavy rains forced the match to be contested on the turf of Statesmen Community Stadium and both teams took quite a while to get accustomed to the playing surface.

The hosts held a 7-2 edge in shots in the first 45 minutes, but failed to find the netting. Still knotted in a scoreless tie late, the Statesmen finally got on the board as Taylor Witthauer (So., Vancouver, Wash., Nursing) finished off a centering pass from Kaitlin Falaney (Jr., Ottawa, Ill., Sports Management) with 6:14 to go in regulation.

The goal ties Witthauer with Iris Navarro (Jr., Ontario, Calif., Biology) for the team lead with six. Falaney’s assist is her first of the season.

Madeline Danielson (Fr., La Crescent, Minn., Exercise Science) and the defense made sure the margin held as the navy and gold got over the .500 mark at home at 5-4. Danielson finished with three saves for her first collegiate victory.

Witthauer paced WPU with five shots, while the trio of Sydney Estrada (Sr., Glendora, Calif., Biology), Navarro, and Abi Moers (So., Evergreen, Colo.) each added two attempts.