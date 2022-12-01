Late flurry derails Central women’s basketball team

LINCOLN, NEB.—The only time Nebraska Wesleyan University held the lead Wednesday was the only time it mattered as the Central College women’s basketball team was clipped in the closing seconds 66-65.

Nebraska Wesleyan used a pair of Anna Vandenack free throws with 4 seconds left to take its first lead. Coach Moran Lonning drew up a potential game-winning play but all-conference center Allison Van Gorp (sophomore, Pella, Pella Christian HS), in just her second game of the year after coming back from injury, couldn’t connect at the buzzer after securing the ball deep in the post.

The Dutch (3-5 overall, 0-1 American Rivers) led by as many as 15 points in the third quarter after holding a 34-29 halftime advantage. But Nebraska Wesleyan (5-2 overall, 1-0 conference) committed just eight turnovers and used 22 offensive rebounds to stay within striking distance, outscoring Central 25-16 in the fourth period. The Dutch used a 5-point run for a 65-60 lead with 1:25 left but were scoreless the rest of the way.

The result overshadowed a breakout scoring night from sophomore point guard Hannah Dau (sophomore, Paullina, South O’Brien HS), who knocked down four 3-point buckets and poured in a career-high 20 points to go with three assists and three steals. Guard Kelsea Hurley (senior, Scottsdale, Ariz., Desert Mountain HS) added 14 points while Van Gorp had 11 and they shared rebounding honors with eight each. Point guard Jasmyn Williams (freshman, Denver, Colo., Arvada West HS) came off the bench to pass out four assists.

The Dutch outshot Nebraska Wesleyan 39.7% to 34.4% but committed 15 turnovers and were outrebounded 46-34.

Central makes its home conference season debut Saturday in a women’s-men’s doubleheader with the University of Dubuque. The Spartans are 4-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference after rolling past Buena Vista University at home Wednesday 82-63.

Game time is 2 p.m. at P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium. Saturday’s games will be broadcast on KRLS-FM (92.1) with Tyler Crabb calling the action. A video live stream can be accessed through the Central athletics website at athletics.central.edu.