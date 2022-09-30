Larry “Julio” Brock

Larry “Julio” Brock, 73, of Fort Dodge died Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Monday, October 3, 2022 at Foster Funeral and Cremation Center. Burial will follow at the French Church Cemetery, northeast of Woolstock. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm Sunday, Oct 2, 2022, at the funeral home.

Larry Douglas Brock, son of Roger and Hazel (Schutt) Brock, was born February 5, 1949, in Webster City. He graduated from Eagle Grove High School in 1968. He attended Iowa Central Community College. On April 24, 1999, Larry was united in marriage to Alice Marie Ann Deters in Des Moines. Larry worked as a farmhand for Ronnie Claude. He was a semi-driver for Mich Coal and Pepsi-Cola out of Oskaloosa, retiring in 2011. In recent years he enjoyed helping his brother, Keith, with spring planting and fall harvest. Larry enjoyed working on small engines, attending races, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Alice; son, Nicholas A. Brock of Cedar Rapids; granddaughters, Jocealyn and Veronica Brock; brother, Keith (Patsy) Brock of Webster City; sister, Connie (Mark Anderson) Brock of Woolstock; his four-legged companion, Gidget; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Hazel Brock; father-in-law and mother-in-law, EAloysius and Erlena Deters; and brother-in-law, Leo Deters.