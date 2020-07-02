Large Number of WPU Student-Athletes Earn Academic Laurels

Oskaloosa–The Heart of America Athletic Conference recently honored its top academic achievers as its 2019-2020 Scholar-Athletes were announced.

William Penn tallied 52 award recipients, paced by nine honorees from the softball program. A total of 946 student-athletes were honored (up 125 from last year) from the 13 reporting schools, including a number of student-athletes receiving academic honors in multiple sports. Included in the 946 total are 77 individuals with perfect 4.0 Grade Point Averages.

In order to be eligible for Scholar-Athlete recognition, student-athletes must have earned a 3.40 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), accumulated a minimum of 60 semester hours (at least five semesters), attended the nominating institution for at least two semesters prior to being nominated, and have documented participation in a varsity competition.