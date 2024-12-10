Large Crowd Attends Oskaloosa’s Lighted Christmas Parade

Oskaloosa’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade once again captured the holiday spirit, drawing what many locals described as the largest crowd in recent memory. While official attendance numbers have yet to be released by Oskaloosa Main Street, attendees and business owners alike shared their experiences of the event.

A Magical Atmosphere

The hallmark of the parade is its festive atmosphere, with lights, music, and decorations transforming the town square into a winter wonderland. Nolie Lea summed it up by saying, “The lighted square backdrop adds so much, the vendors and Santa and carriage rides beforehand, the local small businesses and organizations (especially square area shops) that always go beyond their normal schedule for our community events. The word ‘community’ is so embodied, and that always adds a little more magic to our events.”

Brant Bollman, a parade participant known for his dancing giant puppets, described the event as his favorite of the year, saying, “I take giant puppets to parades all over the Midwest, and I may be biased since Osky is my home base, but this is my favorite event of the year.”

Visitor Feedback and Local Businesses

While some attendees noted the positives of the event, others provided constructive feedback. Zackary Myers observed, “Floats were great! WAY too many large gaps between floats though. Made the whole thing take way too long to be sitting outside in December.” Angel Biezeman, attending her first parade in Oskaloosa, suggested improving lighting and signage for areas further from the square, saying, “Because streets further from the square are darker, some signs that groups were carrying couldn’t be read, and you couldn’t always hear the announcer.”

Parade Highlights

Among the parade’s standout moments were the bands and music floats, which drew praise from attendees. “I loved the bands and music playing floats,” shared Stacey Newell. Others, like Linda Long, were captivated by unique elements such as the giant puppets created by William Penn students. “I liked the mammoth and the woman made by the William Penn students. A lot of work went into them,” she said.

The appearance of Santa Claus on the Oskaloosa fire truck remained a beloved tradition, marking the conclusion of the parade. Holly Ridenour reminded attendees, “Santa on the Osky fire truck is always last!”

Opportunities for Improvement

While the event’s charm and community spirit were widely celebrated, some attendees pointed out areas for growth. A recurring concern was the spacing between floats, which many said disrupted the flow of the parade. “Too much space between floats,” commented Hope Rief, a sentiment echoed by several others.

Additionally, suggestions for earlier start times to accommodate younger families and more accessible facilities were noted. “If I had suggestions for the future, it would be that it could start earlier for younger kids and to have more accessible bathrooms,” said Tiffany Vandegeest-Rossi.

Looking Ahead

Despite minor logistical challenges, the Oskaloosa Lighted Christmas Parade remains a cherished tradition that continues to grow in popularity. As plans begin for next year, the feedback from attendees and participants will likely help shape an even more magical experience for the community.

Jennifer Thomas-Maxwell, a local business owner, highlighted the influx of visitors to Oskaloosa for the parade. “We always have a lot of new people to the community for the lighted Christmas parade; however, this year there seemed to be more first-timers to Oskaloosa,” she shared. Expressing her pride in the community, she added, “I love my community and the Hallmark-like magic of the Christmas season here. I shared all the goings-on and shared my love and excitement.”

Thomas-Maxwell also noted the positive reactions from visitors, saying, “Visitors were amazed at all the cute unique shopping and dining options, and the fact that they could park and just walk from place to place.” While her business enjoyed a successful sales day, she emphasized, “The day was so much more than that!” She also remarked on the absence of logistical issues, adding, “I never heard a single complaint about parking.”

