Lange Just Misses Cut as Statesmen Compete at NAIA Nationals

Silvis, Ill.–The William Penn women’s golf team met up with the best in the country Tuesday and Wednesday as it competed in the NAIA National Championship.

WPU placed 25th out of 30 teams with a two-day score of 666 (325-341) at the par-71 TPC Deere Run Golf Course. Keiser (Fla.) led the field after two rounds at 604 (297-307), one stroke ahead of British Columbia.

The navy and gold, who were appearing in their eighth national tournament (second in a row), were in contention to make the cut after an opening-round 325, but could not keep pace with a second-day 341. The top 17 squads qualified to play in the final two rounds of the Championship.

Olivia Lange (So., Buckeburg, Germany, Business Management) topped her crew in a tie for 44th at 157 (80-77), but unfortunately fell just one stroke short of the cut.

The sophomore recorded three birdies along with 18 pars over her two days of play.

Courtney Jackson (Sr., Liberty Lake, Wash., Digital Communication) started strong with a 76 on Tuesday, but could not replicate that performance, carding a 90 in the second round to tie for 99th at 166. She tallied a team-best four birdies in addition to 12 pars.

Gabriana Franco (Fr., Tracy, Calif., Exercise Science), who notched 14 pars and one birdie, tied for 109th at 169 (82-87), while Jaclyn Wojciechowski (Sr., Graytown, Ohio, Business Management) tied for 125th with a pair of 87s for a final score of 174. The senior tallied three birdies and 13 pars at the Championship.

Carlee Frayne (Jr., Garner, Iowa, Sport Management) wrapped up William Penn’s scoring at 184 (94-90) to tie for 143rd. She notched nine pars during her two rounds.

“I am very proud of our ladies this season,” Head Coach Elise Warne said. “They have been through some ups and downs, performance-wise, but they have proven to be resilient.”

“We did not perform the way that we wanted this week,” Warne added. “We prepared well, we knew the course, and felt confident going into the tournament. Unfortunately, the result did not go to plan and we exited early. The course was tough and we did not have enough good shots to make it up the leaderboard. Our players’ attitudes were great, however, and they had the focus required for a national tournament, but we just did not have it this week.”

“I want to say thank you to our seniors Courtney and Jaclyn; they have been instrumental to our success this year and previous years,” Warne said. “We will miss them dearly, but know that they will go on to be successful in any area of life. We are not satisfied with the results and ultimately it will be a good thing because I know that the returning ladies are passionate about improving and pushing for a deep run next year!