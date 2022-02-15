Krause Named NAIA Defender of the Week

Oskaloosa–Landon Krause (So., Appleton, Wis., Sports Management) topped the nation’s blockers last week as he was chosen as the NAIA’s Men’s Volleyball Defender of the Week Tuesday.

Krause, who is a first-time national honoree and the second for William Penn this season, helped the Statesmen to three wins last week, including two over top-15 foes.

He opened the stretch with four blocks (one solo, three assists) along with six digs against #1 Grand View. The sophomore added a week-best seven blocks (one solo, six assists) and two digs versus #11 Missouri Valley.

The week concluded with four more blocks (all assists) and one dig against Culver-Stockton. During the week, the Statesmen posted 23 total blocks and Krause had a part of 15 of them.

For the year (entering Tuesday), the right-side hitter has tallied 30 blocks (six solos, 24 assists) in addition to 45 digs.