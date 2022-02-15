Krause Doubles Up with Attacker and Defender of the Week Honors

Oskaloosa–Landon Krause (So., Appleton, Wis., Sports Management) controlled both sides of the net last week as he claimed Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Volleyball Attacker and Defender of the Week laurels Monday.

Krause won his first and second weekly accolades after leading the Statesmen (9-1, 8-0 Heart) to a 3-0 record (all sweeps), including defeating #1 Grand View and #11 Missouri Valley.

The sophomore began the week with 14 kills on a .619 attack clip against GVU last Tuesday. He also served three aces, while defensively, he posted four blocks (one solo and three assists) with six digs.

Versus Missouri Valley, Krause was a bit quieter offensively with nine kills on a .286 mark in addition to three more aces. His defensive net numbers were tops in the week-long stretch with seven blocks (one solo, six assists). He recorded a pair of digs as well.

In the week’s finale against Culver-Stockton, the right-side hitter again did a little of everything with 14 kills (.571 attack %), three aces, four block assists, and one dig.

For the year, Krause has posted 122 kills (3.70 per set) on a .374 attack percentage. He has 20 aces, 45 digs, and 30 blocks (six solos, 24 assists) as well.

The awards are the third and fourth for WPU this year.