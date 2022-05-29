Kelderman Notches 400th Win

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska picked up its third win in as many games to open the 2022 campaign with a 9-8 victory over HLV. The Warhawks scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for the win, which was coach Kevin Kelderman’s 400 career victory.

“It means we have played a lot of baseball games,” joked Kelderman. “It was a tight ball game, but we were able to take advantage of some opportunities.”

Each team scored three runs in the opening frame then the warriors of HLV tallied five in the top of the fourth. North Mahaska was able scrape back four of those runs to trail 8-7 entering the Warhawks’ final at bat. NM had a hit an used a Warrior error to plate two runs and move to 3-0 on the season.

Dodge Duke opened the game on the mound and went 3 1/3 innings. He allowed six runs on three hits, three walks, two hit batsmen and struck out nine. Jaydyn Steil threw 3 1/3 and gave up two runs on two hits, five walks, two hit batsman with four strikeouts. Drake Hall came in to pitch the final third of the seventh and earned the win.

Nash Smith, Jayden Stout and Steil each drove in two runs. Sam Terpstra hit two singles with an RBI; Nate Sampson had a single and double and Stout hit two singles. The Warhawks went 5-for-5 in base stealing.

Cole Fontinel and Boston York led HLV’s hitting. Fontinel drove in three runs with a double and York hit a two-run double.

York threw 3 2/3 inning yielding seven runs on four hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Camden Kennebeck tossed 2 1/3 innings with two runs on two hits and a walk. He fanned three batters. Max Henstorf took the loss yielding a hit and a walk.