Kacy Lee Hartman

July 4, 2023 – September 20, 2023

Columbia, Iowa | Age 2 months, 16 days

Kacy Lee Hartman, infant son of Daniel Hartman and Tiffany Furnald of Columbia, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Knoxville Hospital and Clinics in Knoxville, Iowa. He was born on July 4, 2023, at the Mahaska Health Hospital in Oskaloosa Iowa.

Kacy is survived by his parents, Daniel & Tiffany; his grandparents, Mary Hartman of Columbia and Natasha Mickles of New Sharon; his brothers, J.D. Hartman and Waya Hartman; his aunts and uncles, Brandon Mickles, Autumn (& Anthony) Spinler, Alex Mickles, James Hartman Jr. and Kay Sellar.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandfathers, Todd Mickles and James Hartman; and a step grandfather, Bill Ross.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Audi Park in Knoxville, Iowa, with Pastor Becky Biehn officiating. Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the services.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Kacy Lee Hartman please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.