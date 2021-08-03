Joint Investigation Results in Arrest

An Ottumwa Police Department Press Release

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at approximately 8:10 a.m., local authorities arrested Gregory Allen Showalter, age 61, of 333 Evergreen, Ottumwa. Showalter turned himself in to authorities at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center. Showalter was charged with the following offenses:

• Murder in the 1st degree, a Class “A” Felony

• Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a Class “D” Felony

Gregory is charged with causing the death of his wife, Helen Showalter, which preliminary findings say was the result of foul play.

This investigation is being conducted by the Wapello County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa Department of Public Safety Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Ottumwa Police Department.

Please note the following pursuant to recent Supreme Court rulings: “A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”