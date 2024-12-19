Jim Walker Reflects on a Lifetime of Service to Oskaloosa and Beyond

Jim Walker’s life story is one of dedication, service, and community spirit. A lifelong resident of Oskaloosa, Walker has spent his 68 years in Mahaska County, earning a reputation as a pillar of local service. From his childhood in the “rough side of town” to his leadership role in the Mahaska County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), Walker has had a lasting impact on his community.

Born in 1956, Walker graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1974. His first job after high school was at the hospital, where he worked as an orderly and considered a career in surgical technology. However, financial constraints led him to start working at Pella Corporation, where he spent 43 years before retiring in 2018.

Walker’s early years were marked by his involvement in the Boy Scouts. “I was a Cub Scout, and I got to be second class as a Boy Scout,” Walker recalled. “I went back to scouting as an adult and became a scout leader for Tiger Scouts through Cub Scouts. It was a big part of my life.” His own son, Troy, went on to become an Eagle Scout, a milestone that made Walker particularly proud.

Despite the challenges he faced as a young man, Walker’s devotion to service continued through adulthood. His parents, Marilyn and George, were both influential in shaping his sense of responsibility. “My dad worked for Pepsi and never truly retired, while my mom was an OB nurse’s aide,” Walker shared. “They were my biggest influences.”

In 2011, Walker experienced a personal tragedy when his wife, Mary, passed away unexpectedly. The loss pushed him to a dark place. “I was mad at the world,” he admitted. “I couldn’t figure out why it happened, but later I realized that service and helping others would help me heal.”

This turning point led Walker to get involved with the Mahaska County CERT team, where he would eventually rise to the role of chief. CERT, which started as a small volunteer initiative, provides essential support during emergencies. Under Walker’s leadership, the team has assisted with fire relief, disaster response, and community outreach. Walker fondly recalled the impact of a particular fire relief operation, where his team helped a family that had lost everything. “We helped this family for three days in a motel and provided them with essential supplies. To hear them say, ‘You were our angels,’ that’s what keeps us going,” he said.

Walker’s commitment to service extended beyond CERT. He became involved in the Christian Motorcycle Association and the Masonic Lodge, continuing to find ways to give back to his community. His hobbies, including his participation in the annual “Dog Hauler Rendezvous” and his motorcycle group, also reflect his dedication to family and community.

“It’s about helping people. It’s not about the credit or the recognition,” Walker emphasized. “When I’m gone, I hope people will remember that I tried to help whoever I could when I could.”

Today, Walker is working to ensure the future of CERT in Oskaloosa by preparing a policy book for his successor. “I want to make sure that the next person can carry on the work we’ve done here,” he explained. “As long as there are people behind you who believe in what you’re doing, you can accomplish anything.”

Through his various roles in the community, Jim Walker has touched many lives in Oskaloosa and beyond.

