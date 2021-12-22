Ivan Maasdam

January 20, 1942 – December 21, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 79

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Ivan Henry Maasdam on December 21st at the age of 79 years old. He was born on January 20, 1942 in Sully, Iowa to Henry and Cornelia Maasdam.

Ivan attended country school in Sully and went to high school at the then newly organized Lynnville-Sully high school.

Ivan served in the United States Army active duty from 1964-1966, and the reserves until he was honorably discharged in 1969. He was stationed in Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Ivan raised his family in Sully and subsequently moved to Oskaloosa in 1990.

Ivan enjoyed visiting his family in Orange City and Knoxville. One of the things he enjoyed the most was having a hot dog and watching his grandkids play ball. He also enjoyed building and flying radio controlled airplanes. You could often find him at the airfield in Ottumwa enjoying time with his flying club. He was very gifted in his mechanical ability to build and fly these airplanes. Those mechanical gifts also extended to his workplace where his co-workers would marvel at his ability to work on machines all day with a white shirt and be completely clean at the end of the day.

Ivan will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Betty; two sons, Kirk (& Becky) Maasdam and Jason (& Lily) Maasdam; 5 grandchildren:(Kirk and Becky’s) – Josie, Levi, Dylan and (Jason and Lily’s) – Olivia, Janie; a sister, Martha (DeVries); and a sister in-law, Dena Mae Maasdam.

Ivan was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Cornelia; and a brother, Kenneth.

There will be a visitation at Bates Funeral Chapel on Sunday December 26th starting at 11:00 am with the family there from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Bates Funeral Chapel is located at 114 South 7th Street in Oskaloosa.

There will be a celebration of life in Oskaloosa at Bates Funeral Chapel on Monday December 27th at 1:30 p.m.

An interment will follow at Stewart Cemetery 1035 Irvine Ave New Sharon, IA.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Christian Church at 119 Ave E Oskaloosa IA 52577 in lieu of flowers.

