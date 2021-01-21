It’s a Puzzling Contest

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Many new skills and hobbies have been born from the pandemic. One of those rediscovered joys has been putting jigsaw puzzles together.

Penn Central Mall will help puzzle fans enjoy their favorite past time with a contest to see who can finish a 500 piece puzzle the fastest.

Cheyenne Jaquez with Penn Central Mall has worked to bring the event to the mall and says the contest is a way to celebrate National Puzzle Day.

There are 15 spots open this year, and the mall is asking that you pre-register and pay the $20 fee, and you keep your puzzle at the end.

Prizes will be awarded to 1st through 3rd place.

Jaquez says she hopes the contest will help people get out and enjoy themselves.

Each individual or team will have their own 8-foot table. “If you’re comfortable wearing masks, go ahead and wear your mask,” added Jaquez.

The competition is on January 30th, from 1 to 4 pm.

You can learn more by visiting the event page HERE – facebook.com/events/3447872485334760