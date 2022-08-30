Iowans can begin requesting absentee ballots for November general election today

DES MOINES – Iowans can begin requesting absentee ballots for the November general election starting today, Secretary of State Paul Pate announced. State law allows Iowans to request absentee ballots beginning 70 days before an election. County auditors will begin mailing absentee ballots to those that requested them starting October 19. That is also the first day Iowans can vote in-person for the November 8 election.

“It’s important to have a plan when it comes to voting,” Secretary Pate said. “You have multiple options available. If you plan to vote by mail, go ahead and send your absentee ballot request form in now. That will make it easier for you and your county auditor when it comes time to cast your ballot.”

Absentee ballot request forms are available on the Secretary of State’s website. Voters need to download the form and mail it to their county auditor. Providing a phone number or email address on the form is encouraged, but not required.

Military members stationed outside the U.S. and overseas citizens can also begin requesting absentee ballots for the November general election. That request form is available by clicking here.

For more information to help prepare for the general election, Iowans are encouraged to visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.