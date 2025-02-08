Iowa PBS to Broadcast William Penn-Grand View Dual Meet

Oskaloosa–The biggest dual meet of the season for the William Penn women’s wrestling will have extra coverage.

Next Tuesday, February 11, the No. 3 Statesmen will take on No. 2 Grand View at 7 p.m. in Des Moines in a highly-anticipated Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meet. The matchup will be showcased on Iowa PBS with the legendary duo of Tim Johnson and Jim Miller on the broadcast.

Johnson has covered more than 300 wrestling meets for Iowa PBS, ESPN, and the Big Ten Network. Miller was one of the most successful collegiate men’s wrestling coaches in the sport’s history, having led Wartburg College to 10 national championships.

The top-five meet will feature the best two squads from the Heart. An abundance of nationally-ranked talent will be on the mat with the programs combining for three No. 1 ranked wrestlers (two for WPU) and 23 nationally-rated individuals.

William Penn will be searching for its first-ever dual meet win over Grand View (0-4 all-time), including the Vikings taking last year’s victory 33-12.

In addition to the meet being available on Iowa PBS’s statewide channel, fans will also be able to follow the action via livestream, YouTube, the PBS app, Local Now, and Hulu+ Live TV. The livestream is available at https://www.iowapbs.org/shows/collegewrestling/game/11934/william-penn-university-grand-view-university-women