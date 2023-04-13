Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri Partner for Application to Create Clean Hydrogen Hub

State of Iowa Press Release

DES MOINES – In partnership with the states of Nebraska and Missouri, Gov. Reynolds announced that Iowa has submitted a grant application with the U.S. Department of Energy for funding to establish the Mid-Continent Clean Hydrogen Hub (MCH2) in the tri-state region.

The partnership, created through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by the three states, creates a regional partnership around their hydrogen industries and apply for federal funds. The MOU commits the three states to support MCH2 for funding under the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Together we have an opportunity to open new markets for agriculture while strengthening our commitment to American-made renewable energy,” said Governor Reynolds. “As the regions’ leading states, we understand the power of coming together to create innovative solutions that grow our economies for the future.”

“This partnership will help grow Nebraska and the Midwest’s economy by opening the pathway for billions of dollars of new investment into our community and hundreds of new, good-paying jobs,” said Governor Pillen. “This hydrogen hub once again shows Nebraska’s commitment to renewable energy and our leadership in improving our country’s energy security.”

“Missouri and the Midwest enjoy a diverse energy portfolio that will only be strengthened by this clean hydrogen hub partnership,” Governor Mike Parson said. “This partnership looks to the future and the collective strength of our economies by bolstering reliable renewable energy sources and promoting energy security all while supporting opportunities for Missouri farmers and ranchers, business investment, and good-paying jobs across the region.”

As the agreement indicates, the three participating states are well-situated and uniquely qualified to host a Hydrogen Hub. In addition, they share agricultural and energy assets that are complimentary and will ultimately achieve the collective and individual state goals of clean energy production.

The partnership aims to do the following:

Drive economic growth and development for each of the participating states and the region.

Incorporate the latest science, research, and technology for the cost-effective production, transportation, storage, and use of clean hydrogen.

Ensure protections for and the participation of frontline and disadvantaged communities, including safeguards around public health, safety, and labor.

Develop a pathway for workforce development and training.

Provide for information exchange and collaborative research, including engagement with research and educational institutions, to maximize economic opportunities, monitor emissions and MCH2 performance, and thoughtfully plan expansion of MCH2 and the use of hydrogen technology over time.

Address pipeline safety, leak minimization, and pathways for new pipeline construction.

Proactively evaluate and address the potential impacts of hydrogen production on water use and seeks opportunities to use water that is currently used for or generated by other industrial or power generation purposes.

Engage key stakeholders, including end-users in the agricultural, industrial, buildings, aviation, power generation, and transportation sectors.

Address the air quality impacts of hydrogen production, transportation, storage, use, and combustion, including emissions of nitrogen oxides.

Identify current and possible State resources, incentives, policies, and plans that can be leveraged in support of a flourishing and competitive hydrogen economy among the participating States.

Respect the unique needs and policy approaches of each participating State.