Iowa has just 5% of corn left in the fields, heavy rain delays final harvests

by Cami Koons, Iowa Capital Dispatch

November 12, 2024

Corn harvest in Iowa is four days ahead of last year’s harvest and nearly two weeks ahead of the average harvest schedule, according to the Iowa crop progress and condition report.

The report for Nov. 4 through Nov. 10 shows south central Iowa lags behind the rest of the state with more than 15% of its corn still in the field. Overall, 95% of Iowa’s corn harvested for grain has now been harvested.

Iowa’s harvest is comparable with the other top corn-producing states in the country — two of which, Texas and North Carolina, have completed their harvests for the season.

Iowa has had a rapid harvest season due to a warm and dry September and October. The above-average amounts of rain the past two weeks, however, have slowed down harvesting and resulted in just three days last week that were suitable for fieldwork.

Justin Glisan, the State Climatologist, said in his report for the same period that average rainfall in Iowa was 1.14 inches, more than double the normal of 0.52 inches.

Rain over the past two weeks has helped alleviate some of Iowa’s drought conditions according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s Thursday report, which showed a 37% decline in the percentage of the state in severe drought conditions. Now, 6% of the state has no observed drought conditions.

Soil moisture conditions similarly improved with 50% of topsoil moisture rated as adequate for the week.

Glisan also reported the state’s average temperature was 8.9 degrees above normal, a trend that has persisted through harvest season.

According to an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach newsletter, soil temperature and moisture conditions are nearing suitable levels for fall nitrogen application. The ISU mesonet shows soil temperatures across the state in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Other field activities for the week included fall tillage and baling stalks.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has extended her harvest proclamation, initiated in September, to allow overweight vehicles bearing agricultural products to drive on Iowa highways and roads without a permit, through Dec. 8.

