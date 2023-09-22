Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ husband diagnosed with lung cancer

by Robin Opsahl, Iowa Capital Dispatch

September 21, 2023

Iowa first gentleman Kevin Reynolds, husband of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The governor’s office shared the medical diagnosis Thursday, along with a statement from Gov. Reynolds about her spouse’s plans for treatment.

“We’re grateful to the incredible medical team caring for Kevin,” she said in a statement. “Our doctor has assured us that significant advancements in lung cancer treatment have been very effective and we have every reason to be optimistic. We are confident in our team as we begin treatment, and we will beat this together.”

Kevin Reynolds, born in Osceola, became Iowa’s first first gentleman when Kim Reynolds became governor in 2017. The couple met in high school and were married in 1982, and have three daughters and 11 grandchildren. Before retiring in 2017, Kevin Reynolds worked as a soil conservationist and district conservationist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to his biography by the governor’s office. As first gentleman, he serves as a member of the Terrace Hill Commission, the body overseeing the preservation and administration of the governor’s mansion in Des Moines, as well as “educating Iowans of all ages about the state’s many treasured natural resources.”

The news was met with an outpouring of support for the Reynolds family on social media. Iowa political figures of both parties, including U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley, Joni Ernst, Iowa state auditor Rob Sand and Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst sent well wishes on X, formerly Twitter. Fellow Republican governors including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — a 2024 Republican presidential candidate — also wrote messages of encouragement for the Iowa governor.

Casey and I are praying for Governor @KimReynoldsIA and Kevin as they set out to defeat his announced diagnosis. As we have experienced firsthand, battling cancer is not an easy fight but prayers and support from the people around you raises your chances of success. We intend to… — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 21, 2023

“Kevin has been my anchor throughout our 41 years of marriage, and I will be the same for him as he begins treatment,” Reynolds said. “We are blessed to be surrounded by a loving family and a community of prayer warriors. We know God is with us on this journey.”

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.