Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions Report Week of June 1-7, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 8, 2020) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“Above normal temperatures across much of the state last week allowed for rapid crop development,” said Secretary Naig. “Some pockets of dryness are popping up across parts of Iowa. Those areas could see some relief this week as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal brings chances of rain.

Crop Progress

Drier weather allowed Iowa farmers 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 7, 2020, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Weather conditions were ideal for farmers to cut hay across much of the state.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 0% very short, 4% short, 85% adequate and 11% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 0% very short, 3% short, 87% adequate and 10% surplus.

Corn planting was virtually complete with emergence at 97%, over 2 weeks ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn condition rated 85% good to excellent. The soybean crop moved to 97% planted, 3 weeks ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of average. Emergence reached 87%, 10 days ahead of average. Soybean condition rated 82% good to excellent. Oats headed progressed to 18%, 2 days ahead of last year but 5 days behind average. Oat condition rated 81% good to excellent.

Dry weather allowed over one-third of the first cutting of alfalfa hay to be completed during the week ending June 7, 2020, reaching 54 percent complete. Only southwest and south central Iowa producers were unable to complete at least one-third of the first cutting of alfalfa hay during the week. Hay condition rated 75% good to excellent. Pasture condition improved to 70% good to excellent. There was little stress on livestock reported.

Preliminary Weather Summary

Provided by Justin Glisan, Ph.D., State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Meteorological summer began on the first of June, and on cue, unseasonable warmth returned to Iowa. Positive temperature departures were generally in the range of six to 10 degrees, with up to 12 degrees reported across western Iowa. The statewide average temperature was 76.2 degrees, 9.4 degrees above normal. Drier conditions were also reported across Iowa’s southwestern two-thirds on the order of 1.00 to 2.00 inches below normal. Pockets of above average rainfall were reported in northeast Iowa.

Clouds cleared west to east during the afternoon hours on Sunday (31st) with blustery southerly winds. Daytime highs reached into the low to mid 70s. Clouds began to increase as a warm front lifted through the state into Monday (1st) morning. Lows remained in the 60s with light to moderate rain showers reported across portions of the state. Heavier rain fell across northern Iowa, especially Worth through Howard counties, where Elma reported 0.92 inches. Amounts quickly tapered off to a few tenths of inch in the two immediate southwest counties. Sunny skies and a strong southwesterly wind boosted highs into the low 90s across northwestern Iowa while temperatures in the southeast remained in the 80s. Overnight temperatures remained warmer than average, in the upper 60s and low 70s, under starry skies. Tuesday (2nd) was the warmest day of the year so far, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s across a majority of Iowa. The hottest conditions were found in northwestern Iowa, where some stations reported triple digit heat indices. Multiple stations broke their high temperatures for the date with the statewide average high of 92 degrees, 15 degrees above normal. Showers and some severe thunderstorms began to fire along a strong frontal boundary along the Iowa-Minnesota border during the evening hours. A few isolated severe thunderstorms re-fired across southwestern and central Iowa in the early morning hours of Wednesday (3rd). The system moved southeast through Iowa and cleared the state just before noon. Rain totals were highest in eastern Iowa where multiple stations reported totals over an inch with lighter amounts farther west; Davenport Municipal Airport (Scott County) reported 1.91 inches.

Thursday (4th) was another active weather day as an initial line of thunderstorms popped up in the evening across eastern Iowa. Many of the storms turned severe and produced multiple reports of hail and straight-line winds. Locally heavy downpours were also observed. A second round of strong thunderstorms moved into north-central and eastern Iowa overnight into Friday (5th). Some thunderstorms turned severe and produced over 40 reports of severe straight-line winds as they sped through central Iowa. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph were observed in multiple counties with widespread damage to trees. Measurable rain was reported across Iowa’s northeastern three-quarters in the range of 0.25 inch to over 1.00 inch. Storm Lake (Buena Vista County) reported 1.82 inches with the statewide average of 0.34 inch. Conditions quieted down through the rest of the day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. A small complex of showers and thunderstorms developed in north-central Iowa just before midnight and pushed east into Saturday (6th) morning. Where rain fell, totals were generally under a few tenths of an inch, though Primghar (O’Brien) reported 0.40 inch. Daytime highs were in the low 80s north to upper 80s south. Isolated showers and thunderstorms were reported across parts of Iowa into the evening hours, with a more concentrated line forming across northeastern Iowa into early Sunday (7th) morning. Rain totals were under 0.10 inch with Decorah (Winneshiek County) observing 0.08 inch.

Weekly rain totals ranged from no accumulation at multiple western stations to 1.98 inches in Dakota City (Humboldt County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.60 inches while the normal is 1.17 inches. Spencer Municipal Airport (Clay County) reported the week’s high temperature of 100 degrees on the 2nd, 23 degrees above normal. Fayette (Fayette County) reported the week’s low temperature of 44 degrees on the 1st, eight degrees below normal.