Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report Aug. 7-13, 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 14, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented today on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly April through November. Additionally, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship provides a weather summary each week during this time.

“Seasonal temperatures and generally dry conditions accompanied Iowa State Fairgoers as they enjoyed the first few days of their favorite fair activities and foods,” said Secretary Naig. “Forecasts are indicating warmer and drier conditions for the rest of the fair, which is also favorable for Iowa farmers looking to bale hay, chop silage and prepare to seed cover crops.”

The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s website at nass.usda.gov.

Crop Report

Central and Southeast Iowa were the recipients of above average precipitation which limited days suitable for fieldwork to 4.7 during the week ending August 13, 2023, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included cutting and baling hay as well as harvesting oats. Continued precipitation has helped alleviate further crop stress although conditions remain relatively dry.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 13 percent very short, 34 percent short, 51 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 20 percent very short, 43 percent short, 36 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.

Corn in the dough stage reached 78 percent this week, 5 days ahead of both last year and the 5-year average. Twenty-three percent of the corn crop was dented, 5 days ahead of last year and 3 days ahead of normal. Corn condition rated 58 percent good to excellent. Soybeans setting pods reached 87 percent, 1 week ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average. Some reports of soybeans starting to turn color were received this week. Soybean condition improved to 58 percent good to excellent. Oats harvested for grain reached 95 percent.

The State’s third cutting of alfalfa hay reached 68 percent complete, 17 days ahead of last year and 13 days ahead of the average. Pasture condition improved slightly to 24 percent good to excellent. Livestock producers have continued to supplement with hay in the prolonged dry conditions, but overall livestock conditions have been decent with the lower-than-average temperatures this week.

Weather Summary

Provided by Justin Glisan, Ph.D., State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

The historic Iowa State Fair kicked off at the end of the reporting period with sunshine and warmth. Temperatures for the week were near to below average with the coolest conditions southwest; Iowa’s average temperature was 71.6 degrees, 0.4 degree below normal. Several weather systems brought widespread rainfall with near- to above-normal totals at more than half of Iowa’s stations.

A low-pressure center continued to spin slowly across Iowa through Sunday (6th) with clouds and widespread rain holding highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. The system cleared Iowa early Monday (7th) morning with rain totals at 7:00 am highest through a northwest to southeast swath with widespread amounts from 0.50 to 1.50 inches. The statewide average total was 0.60 inch as more than 70 stations measured at least 1.00 inch with 15 stations at 2.00 inches or more; Columbus Junction (Louisa County) hit the mark while Estherville (Emmett County) observed 2.35 inches and Maxwell (Story County) registered 3.70 inches. Winds held a northwesterly direction under partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Dense fog formed overnight into Tuesday (8th) with spotty showers developing across Iowa’s southeastern half just before noon and persisting through the early evening; rainfall was not widespread but where it did fall, totals were in the 0.20- to 0.60-inch range. Another disturbance brought stronger thunderstorms into portions of western Iowa after midnight on Wednesday (9th) with morning lows ranging from the upper 50s northeast to mid-60s southwest. The complex spread east before dissipating over eastern Iowa a few hours later. Atmospheric conditions conducive for funnel clouds were present in central Iowa later in the afternoon as spotty thundershowers fired. Many stations from west-central to northwest Iowa received at least 0.25 inch with 0.95 inch near Storm Lake (Buena Vista County) to 1.15 inches near Sac City (Sac County). Central Iowa stations received higher totals from slower-moving and more intense storms; Boone (Boone County) collected 0.75 inch with 1.90 inches reported at Sully (Jasper County).

Thursday (10th) started unseasonably warm, from the upper 50s northwest to low 60s southeast, with widespread fog at sunrise. Daytime highs were in the low to mid 80s with southerly winds and mostly clear skies. Thunderstorms associated with an upper-level trough pushed into northwestern Iowa during the late evening as rain showers expanded over southern Iowa. The line sped through eastern Iowa where pockets of moderate to heavy rain were reported within two northwest to southeast oriented bands. Nearly 60 stations had an inch or more on Friday (11th) morning with the highest amounts in Muscatine and Story counties, where totals varied from 2.16 inches to 2.50 inches. Winds shifted to a westerly direction through the day as high temperatures pushed into the upper 80s with embedded low 90s at some southern stations. Scattered thunderstorms formed in southwestern Iowa in the afternoon with a secondary line firing over northern Iowa several hours later. A few storms turned severe with two to three-inch hail reported from Lu Verne (Humboldt County) to Meservey (Hancock County) along with much-needed rainfall; Nashua (Floyd County) measured 0.31 inch with 0.44 inch in Mason City (Cerro Gordo County). Clearing skies and persisting westerly winds were reported through Saturday (12th) with pleasant temperatures in the low 80s. Clouds pushed into western Iowa overnight into Sunday (13th) as a low-pressure system moved towards the state. Initial showers and thunderstorms brought widespread 0.25- to 0.50-inch amounts to Iowa’s western one-third with a 1.00-inch reading in Randolph (Fremont County).

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from 0.10 inch at several stations to 6.90 inches in Maxwell (Story County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 1.32 inches while the normal is 0.97 inch. Several stations across Iowa reported the week’s high temperature of 91 degrees on the 11th, on average eight degrees above normal. Chariton (Lucas County) reported the week’s low temperature of 50 degrees on the 9th, 10 degrees below normal.