Iowa Awards $1.4 million in Employer Innovation Fund Awards

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds today awarded $1.4 million in grants to 38 Iowa employers and partner organizations who are launching projects to help Iowans achieve postsecondary training and education. Combined, the Employer Innovation Fund awards will boost workforce talent by helping 3,542 Iowans earn non-credit and for-credit credentials that will enable them to obtain or maintain high-demand jobs.

“Iowa needs innovative ideas to grow our workforce and train the skilled workers who will help create a prosperous future for our industries and state,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. “These awards are quality investments in developing the deep talent pool necessary to keep our economy moving forward.”

The Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund awards grants that can be used to cover the cost of training and education supplies, as well as to provide much needed wrap-around services addressing other barriers that some Iowans face when trying to obtain skilled training. Award amounts can range from $1,000 to $50,000.

“Solving Iowa’s workforce needs over the long term is going to require a wide range of approaches and a willingness to embrace new ideas,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “These grants are rewarding Iowa businesses for developing new ways to solve their own workforce issues.”

Iowa’s future growth will be built on jobs that require more than a high school diploma. Future Ready Iowa, established in 2016, created a goal that 70 percent of Iowa’s workforce have education or training beyond high school by 2025.

For more information, see this list of awards on the Future Ready Iowa website.