Indians Win Twice in First Week

by Wade Steinlage

Oskaloosa–The Oskaloosa girls’ basketball team collected a pair of victories in non-conference play as it opened the 2021-2022 campaign last week.

Last Tuesday, the Indians (2-1), who were on the road all week, defeated non-conference foe Fairfield 59-55 in the campaign debut. OHS was then handed a 70-27 Little Hawkeye loss to Dallas Center-Grimes last Friday, but bounced right back on Saturday with a 51-42 triumph over Knoxville in non-conference action.

OHS 59, Fairfield 55

The Indians fell behind 12-10 after one quarter against the Trojans. The deficit did not last long as the second quarter proved to be the difference-maker with Oskaloosa posting a 17-11 advantage in the period.

The second half was a dead heat with both sides tallying 32 points. The Indians overcame a 42.9%-37.7% shooting deficit by knocking down 10 three-pointers. The victors also forced 21 Fairfield turnovers.

Assisting OHS in its win was a poor 14-for-30 free-throw effort by the Trojans.

Presley Blommers guided the Indians with 20 points, headlined by five trifectas. Aubree Blanco, with 11 points, and Addison Carter, with 10 points, also eclipsed double figures. Macie Krier narrowly missed joining the club with eight points.

Blommers also topped her squad in assists (5) and steals (3), while Lucy Roach pulled down seven rebounds.

“We finished the game tonight,” Head Coach TC Cunningham said. “A few times last year we did not finish, but tonight we did. Our seniors really stepped up, and Presley Blommers was on the attack offensively and defensively. It was a total team effort and a good way to start the year.”

Dallas Center-Grimes 70, OHS 27

The Indians failed to get going in the first half, trailing 46-6 at intermission. Oskaloosa finally figured things out, but unfortunately it was after the game was well in hand; OHS only lost the second-half scoring battle 26-21.

“We could not match the speed and quickness of DC-G,” Cunningham said. “We also struggled handling their pressure. We did not box out either, and with a team like DC-G, you cannot afford to give them two or three chances to score.”

OHS 51, Knoxville 42

Oskaloosa trailed 24-19 at halftime, but pulled ahead for good by outscoring the Panthers 14-5 in the third stanza. An 18-13 edge in the fourth quarter locked down the win and pushed the Indians over the .500 mark for the season.

OHS, which held a 42.2%-32.7% shooting edge, was led by an 18-point showing from Blommers, who also assisted on four baskets. Carter and Roach both finished with 10 points; Carter was also productive on the glass (five rebounds) and on defense (four steals).

Blanco contributed eight points as well.

The Indians were outrebounded 30-21, including a 13-4 deficit in offensive boards, but they made up for it by finishing +5 in turnovers (14-19).

“We were able to overcome a slow start,” Cunningham said. “We got back in the game with defensive stops and aggressiveness on the offensive end.”

Next Up: Oskaloosa finally comes home, hosting Mount Pleasant Tuesday in non-conference action at 7 p.m. The Indians then return to LHC play Friday with a road matchup at Newton at 6:15 p.m.