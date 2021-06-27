Indians Take Two At Home

info by Jay Harms

The Oskaloosa Indians took down Pekin 16-1 in 3 innings and then defeated East Marshall 5-0 Saturday in the Osky Invite held at Jay Harms Field. In game 1, trailing 1-0 in the top of the 1st the Indians exploded for 10 runs on 5 hits in the bottom half of the inning to jump to a 10-1 lead. Oskaloosa would score 6 more runs in the bottom of the 2nd to eventually win the game by the 12 run rule. Shannon VanRheenen picked up her 7th win of the season on the mound. VanRheenen did not walk a batter, while giving up 1 earned run on 5 hits and striking out 2 Pekin batters. Olivia Gordon and Aubrey Boender led the Indians at the plate by each going 2-2. Gordon drove in 3 runs, while Boender had 2 rbi’s. Other offensive leaders for the Indians

Faith DeRonde 1-1, double, 1 rbi

Addie McKain 1-1, 2rbi’s

Abby Braundmeier 1-1, 1 rbi

Kenzi Meyer 1-1, 1 rbi

Kaylee Johnson 1-1, 1 rbi

Lucy Roach 1 rbi

In game 2, the Indians were able to get out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the 1st, when DeRonde struckout Pekin’s #5 hitter and got the next batter to flyout to right field. The Indians scored 1 run in the bottom of the first when DeRonde reached on a 2 base error by East Marshall’s right fielder and Maleah Walker singled home the Indians first run of the game. That would be all the scoring the Indians would need as DeRonde would allow only 3 more base runners in the game as she picked up her 8th win of the year by throwing a 4 hit shutout. The Indians would plate 4 more insurance runs in the bottom of the 4th on 6 hits. Leading the Indians at the plate were:

Maleah Walker 3-3, 2 rbi’s

Faith DeRonde 2-4, double & single, 1 rbi

Kaylee Johnson 2-3, single & triple

Lucy Roach 1-3, 1 rbi

Olivia Gordon 1-3

Aubrey Boender 1-3, 1 rbi

MaKenna Schaffner 1-3

Abby Braundmeier 1-3

With the two wins, the Indians raise their overall record to 15-13. They sit at 8-8 in the Little Hawkeye Conference with a conference matchup with Pella Christian Monday night at Jay Harms Field. The JV game will begin at 5:30, followed by the varsity game.