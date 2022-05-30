Indians Softball Drops Two In Williamsburg

by Jay Harms

The Oskaloosa Indians dropped both of their games in the Williamsburg Tournament Saturday losing 11-1 in 5 innings to Williamsburg, the #4 ranked team in Class 3A in the first game. In the 2nd game, the Indians lost 7-2 to Muscatine, the #4 ranked team in Class 5A.

Game 1:

In game 1, the Indians got on the scoreboard first as Maleah Walker and Aubrey Boender rapped out back-to-back singles. Boender’s single was misplayed by the right fielder which allowed Walker to reach 3rd. Walker would eventually score on Olivia Gordon’s groundout to the shortstop which would give the Indians a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. However, Williamsburg’s all-state pitcher Peyton Driscoll settled in and would not allow another hit or baserunner the rest of the game. The Indians only trailed 3-1 going into the bottom of the 4th but Williamsburg blew the game open by scoring 8 runs in the next two innings on 5 hits. The Indians also committed 3 errors in those innings to help Williamsburg extend the lead. Shannon Van Rheenen started on the mound for the Indians and took the loss, running her record to 0-2 on the season. She pitched 4 innings, giving up 7 runs on 7 hits. She walked 1, while striking out two. Karly Grubb pitched 1 inning, giving up 4 runs on 3 hits, striking out 1, and walking 1. Williamsburg is now 5-1 on the season and the Indians fall to 0-2.

Game 2:

In game 2, the Indians played their best game of the season as they trailed #4 ranked Muscatine 3-2 going into the 4th inning but Muscatine would score 2 in the 4th and 2 in the 6th inning to pull away to remain undefeated. The Indians had chances as they would strand 5 baserunners in the final 3 innings. Olivia Gordon, Lydian Van Veldhuizen, and Lucy Roach led the Indians at the plate with 2 hits apiece. Maleah Walker and Aubrey Boender each had a hit against the Muskies. Gordon and Boender both knocked in a run. Karly Grubb started on the mound and went 3 1/3 innings, giving up 5 runs on 6 hits. Her record now stands at 0-1. She walked 4 and did not strike out a batter. Shannon Van Rheenen pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, giving up 2 runs on 3 hits. She walked 1 and struck out 1. The loss drops the Indian’s record to 0-3 on the season. They open up Little Hawkeye Conference play Wednesday against Newton in a JV/V/V tripleheader on Jay Harms Field. The JV1 game will begin at 4:00, with the first varsity game beginning around 5:30.