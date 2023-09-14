Indians Girls Swimming Off To “Amazing Start”

The Oskaloosa Girl’s Swim Team is off to an amazing start this season and I wanted to give a quick update.

We have 16 girls out for the team this year which is the largest team we have had in the last couple of years. We have 3 seniors and 1 senior manager leading the way made up of Emma Adams, Alice Carminati, Grace Moore, and Landen Tyree.

We have competed in 4 meets so far with our biggest meet being this past Monday at Williamsburg. This was an invitational meet with 6 teams from across Iowa. In years past the girls have scored just a little over 100 points, placing 4th or 5th. This year we walked away with a 3rd place win scoring 259 points! The girls also walked away with a first place medley relay team made up of Vivian Bolibaugh, Cora Snakenberg, Grace Moore, and Emma Adams, Freshman Nora Lamb placed 3rd in the 200 freestyle, Senior Alice Carminati placed 3rd in the 100 butterfly. Sophomore Vivian Bolibaugh placed 2nd in the 100 backstroke. Freshman Nora Lamb placed 3rd in the 100 breaststroke. And the 400 relay team of Grace Moore, Emma Whitt, Callie Walters, and Emma Adams placed 3rd.

The highlight of the night was Cora Snakenberg placing 1st in the 100 breaststroke while also BREAKING HER OWN SCHOOL RECORD, by over a second!! We are so proud and excited for her!!