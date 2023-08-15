IHCC VOLLEYBALL RANKED NO. 4 IN PRESEASON POLL

Ottumwa, IA – The Indian Hills Volleyball team checked in at No. 4 in the preseason National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Volleyball Poll, announced Monday afternoon. The No. 4 preseason rank is the best in school history for the Warriors.

The Warriors, who placed fourth at the 2022 NJCAA DI Volleyball National Championship in West Plains, MO, received 153 points in the preseason poll. Indian Hills is ranked behind No. 1 and defending national champion Florida SouthWestern State College, No. 2 Miami Dade College (FL), and Missouri State University-West Plains.

Indian Hills finished the 2022 campaign with a record of 42-4, the second-most wins in school history, after making a thrilling run to the Final Four at the National Championship. The Warriors set a number of team and individual records throughout the year while collecting multiple All-American honors.

The Warriors’ 2023 schedule currently features nine opponents that are ranked inside the top-20 in the nation, including three opponents in the top-10. A total of 13 matches will be played against teams in the top-20 in the preseason poll, including two times each against No. 6 Western Nebraska Community College, No. 8 New Mexico Junior College, No. 17 Butler Community College (KS), and No. 19 Hutchinson Community College (KS).

Indian Hills will also play the likes of preseason No. 3 Missouri State-West Plains, No. 12 Northeastern Junior College (CO), No. 14 Monroe College (NY), No. 16 Snow College (UT), and No. 20 Navarro College (TX).

The Warriors are set to open the season this weekend at the Reiver Classic in Council Bluffs, IA. Indian Hills opens up play Friday against Jefferson College (MO) and Dodge City Community College (KS), before squaring off with Western Nebraska and Butler on Saturday.

Indian Hills’ home opener is set for August 22 at the Hellyer Center vs. Des Moines Area Community College.