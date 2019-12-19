House Republicans Fill Out Leadership Team

(DES MOINES) — This morning, House Republicans held elections to fill out the leadership team that will lead the caucus into the 2020 legislative session.

House Republicans elected Rep. Mike Sexton (R-Rockwell City) as House Majority Whip. Sexton is a small business owner and operates a family farm in Calhoun County. He previously served as a House Assistant Leader and Vice Chair of the House Justice Systems Appropriations Subcommittee.

House Republicans also elected Reps. Holly Brink (R-Oskaloosa) and Jon Thorup (R-Knoxville) as Assistant Leaders.

Brink is a benefits consultant for AFLAC, helping families and businesses find insurance options and workforce solutions. In addition, she helps on the family farm. Brink also serves as Vice Chair of the House Appropriations Committee and the House Economic Growth Committee.

Thorup is a State Trooper with the Iowa State Patrol. He also serves as Vice Chair of the House Public Safety Committee.

The newly-elected Representatives will join the House Republican leadership team of Speaker-Select Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford), House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl (R-Missouri Valley), and Speaker Pro Tem-Select John Wills (R-Spirit Lake). Other Assistant Leaders are Rep. Dan Huseman (R-Aurelia) and Louie Zumbach (R-Coggon).

The 2020 legislative session begins on Monday, January 13.