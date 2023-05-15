Hondonga Adds to WPU’s Qualifying List in 400

Naperville, Ill. / Joliet, Ill.–Tafara Hondonga (Sr., Aberdeen, S.D., Business Management) took advantage of one final attempt at qualifying as he punched his ticket to nationals over the weekend in a pair of last-chance competitions.

The Statesmen sent a few select individuals to Illinois to compete in the North Central Carius-Gregory Invitational on Friday as well as the St. Francis Fighting Chance Invitational on Saturday.

Hondonga placed third in both tries in the 400-meter dash, but the second time around he hit the standard. The senior, who finished in 48.55 seconds on Friday, improved dramatically one day later with an automatic-qualifying time of 48.11 seconds.

Tahj Ferguson (Sr., Hartford, Conn., Psychology) was looking to earn a trip to nationals as well, but finished sixth in Friday’s long jump at 21-5.25 and ninth on Saturday at 21-3.25.

Erica Martin (Jr., Detroit, Mich., Sports Management) posted a shot put mark of 38-0 (12th place) on Friday, while Phoebe Burt (So., Coralville, Iowa, Sociology) was 12th on Saturday in the discus with a toss of 129-3.

Posted by on May 14 2023. Filed under College Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

               

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News