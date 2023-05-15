Hondonga Adds to WPU’s Qualifying List in 400

Naperville, Ill. / Joliet, Ill.–Tafara Hondonga (Sr., Aberdeen, S.D., Business Management) took advantage of one final attempt at qualifying as he punched his ticket to nationals over the weekend in a pair of last-chance competitions.

The Statesmen sent a few select individuals to Illinois to compete in the North Central Carius-Gregory Invitational on Friday as well as the St. Francis Fighting Chance Invitational on Saturday.

Hondonga placed third in both tries in the 400-meter dash, but the second time around he hit the standard. The senior, who finished in 48.55 seconds on Friday, improved dramatically one day later with an automatic-qualifying time of 48.11 seconds.

Tahj Ferguson (Sr., Hartford, Conn., Psychology) was looking to earn a trip to nationals as well, but finished sixth in Friday’s long jump at 21-5.25 and ninth on Saturday at 21-3.25.

Erica Martin (Jr., Detroit, Mich., Sports Management) posted a shot put mark of 38-0 (12th place) on Friday, while Phoebe Burt (So., Coralville, Iowa, Sociology) was 12th on Saturday in the discus with a toss of 129-3.