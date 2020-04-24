Holly’s Headlines Update from the House for District 80 – April 24, 2020

Making Progress

Hello friends,

Another week has passed, and I continue to be proud of our state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ways we are working together to find solutions and support eachother. As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me with any questions, comments, or concerns. Below is the latest update on the changing Coronavirus situation as of April 24th, 2020.

Governor Announces Test Iowa to Significantly Expand COVID Testing

Today, Governor Reynolds announced the Test Iowa program, a public/private partnership to expand COVID testing by an additional 3,000 tests daily in the state.

Test Iowa has three phases – Assess, Test, Track.

1. Assess – The Governor is asking all Iowans to complete the self-assessment on TestIowa.com. The website states that the “personal data will be used exclusively for the purpose of fighting COVID-19 and will be destroyed once the immediate threat of the virus subsides. Personal data shared is protected under Iowa Code Chapter 715C.”

The assessment asks about residence information, height, weight, exposure to others that may be sick, your health conditions, pregnancy, makeup of members in your household, whether you are practicing social distancing, and the industry you work in.

There may be additional contacts made by the website to check in for updates on changes to Iowans conditions and interactions.

2. Test – The assessment will end telling you whether you need to be tested. Those with symptoms, interacted with someone with COVID, are an essential worker or live in a hot-spot area may be recommended for testing. The website will work with certain individuals to schedule the sample collection by email. The first “drive through” site will be at the Iowa Events Center on Saturday, with more locations being planned to begin next week. There will be no cost to Iowans that are tested

3. Track – Those that test positive will then participate in contact tracing to determine when you were exposed and what other people you have exposed.

This additional data-driven approach is going to help determine direction of resources and efforts. The goal is to test 540,000 additional Iowans. Iowa is the second state in the nation to follow this testing model. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

State of Iowa Receives First CARES Act Payment

This morning, the state received the first installment of its $1.25 billion allocation from the Coronavirus Relief Fund. While the money has arrived, what is still missing are the rules on what can and cannot be funded with it.

Iowa received $625 million Monday morning from the US Department of Treasury. According the to CARES Act, these are funds are the used to cover expenses that:

(1) are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19);

(2) were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020 (the date of enactment of the CARES Act) for the State or government; and

(3) were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on December 30, 2020.

As to what is allowed within those short limitations, state and local governments still await the details from the Department of the Treasury. But it remains clear that the funding CANNOT BACKFILL ANY REVENUE LOSS during this time. The funds must be used to pay for costs directly related to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Signs Proclamation to Begin Reopening the State

Today the Governor signed a continuation of her Public Health Disaster. This proclamation outlines measures for reopening Iowa, including permitting elective surgeries and farmers markets across the state.