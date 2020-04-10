Holly’s Headlines Update from the House for District 80 – April 10, 2020

by Holly Brink

COVID-19 Update

Hello friends,

As we enter the fourth week of the State of Public Health Disaster, I want to assure you that I am continuing to do all I can within my role as your Representative and I have your best interest in mind! As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me with any questions, comments, or concerns. Below you’ll find the latest update on the changing Coronavirus situation as of April 10th, 2020.

Daily Numbers

The Iowa Department of Public Health provides frequent updates on the COVID-19 spread in the state.Click here for the latest information.

Regional Status

This week, the Governor’s office has broken down the statistics regarding COVID-19. These graphics give a clear overview of our statistics and community spread in our area.

No “Shelter-In-Place” Order Needed at This Time

While some elected officials are calling for a shelter-in-place, Governor Reynolds says she is looking at the data and following the advice of public health experts who say that such a measure is not necessary at this time. Governor Reynolds has stated that her decision could change depending on what new data shows.

Governor Reynolds has already taken significant action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 such as closing non-essential businesses, suspending non-essential surgeries, and encouraging Iowans to stay at home and practice social distancing.

While many states have issued formal “shelter-in-place” orders, they often don’t do much more than what’s already being done in Iowa. In fact, some of the actions that Governor Reynolds has taken are oftentimes stronger than what other states have done even though they have a formal order in place.

Some of the additional reasons against a shelter-in-place order in Iowa include:

Iowa’s population density is much smaller than most states (The New York City metro area’s population density is nearly 100x larger than Iowa’s)

-Iowa does not utilize mass public transit which often spreads disease

-Iowa does not have large apartment buildings where thousands of people live

-A shelter-in-place order would strain local law enforcement resources

To view the latest information directly from the Governor’s Office, including proclamations and press conferences, follow this link:

https://governor.iowa.gov/newsroom

Dr. Fauci Supports Iowa Mitigation Efforts

As most of you know, Dr. Fauci is one of the most well-respected public health experts in the country, and is one of the leading minds in the fight against COVID-19. He is fully supportive of Iowa’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Here is a transcript of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s comments from Monday’s Coronavirus Task Force press conference:

“I had good conversations with the Governor of Nebraska and the Governor of Iowa. It’s interesting that functionally even though they have not given a strict stay-at-home order, what they are doing, is really functionally equivalent to that. We had a really good conversation with both of the Governors. When I had mentioned that, I think there was a public response that they weren’t really doing anything at all and they really are doing a very good job, both of them. Those were the only two that I spoke to but it was a really good conversation and I want to make sure people understand that just because they don’t have a very strict stay-at-home order, they have in place a lot of things that are totally compatible with what everyone else is doing.”

Iowa receives $44 million for reimbursement of COVID-19 response costs

More than $44 million has been obligated to the State of Iowa for reimbursement of expenses related to the COVID-19 response.

These funds were obligated under the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration approved for Iowa by President Trump on March 23 and will be used to reimburse the State of Iowa for costs it has incurred in March and April to implement emergency protective measures. These emergency protective measures have included the purchase of PPE such as gowns, masks, and face shields to support the response efforts of hospitals and clinics, local governments, and certain nonprofit entities.

The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, which is responsible for coordination of disaster response resources, submitted for reimbursement to FEMA a cost of approximately $59 million for emergency protective measures taken by the State of Iowa in response to COVID-19.

The $44 million is the 75 percent federal share of that total cost, with the State covering the remaining 25 percent. However, the State of Iowa has requested FEMA cover 100 percent of the eligible costs. As the COVID-19 response continues, additional costs will be submitted to FEMA for reimbursement.

One highlight of my week was getting to talk with a group of 7th grade students via Zoom. Senator Roozenboom and I talked with them about our responsibilities and roles within State Government, and they asked great questions. Thanks for having us!

I want to say a heartfelt thank you to all of you, and specifically to our healthcare and essential service workers in District 80! We will get through this together!

I also want to remind all of us that as the weather and soil temperature continue to warm up, we will see farmers on the road as they begin planting. Please be aware and respectful, and leave plenty of space so we all stay safe!

In case you missed it, I hosted a virtual town hall with Representatives Hite, Meyer, and Bossman on my Facebook page. We answered many of the frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and its effects on our state. Click here to watch the video.

Even though things are rapidly changing, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me with any questions or concerns. I want to remain as accessible as possible to you and provide my constituents with the latest information as it becomes available. I am here to serve you and will continue to keep you updated. Thanks all!