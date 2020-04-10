Hite’s COVID-19 Update: 4/10/20

by Dustin Hite

It has been about a month since the first case of COVID-19 came to Iowa. In that time, we have gained new phrases like “social distancing” and “flattening the curve,” and these phrases have become widely adopted and understood. The seemingly unimaginable has become the reality in our state and country. I would like to say, however, that the previous month has made me prouder than ever to be an Iowan. As we continue to follow the directions of our Governor, our President, the Department of Public Health, and the CDC, we show the entire world that Iowans rise to the challenge when called upon. Us legislators find ourselves in a holding pattern, and our focus has changed from crafting policy to becoming a conduit of information to our constituents who just want to know what is going on. In that spirit, I want to provide an update on the current situation as well as some resources.

DAILY NUMBERS

The Iowa Department of Public Health provides updates regarding the COVID-19 spread throughout the state. For the latest information, you can go to https://coronavirus.iowa.gov.

DISTRICT 79 STATUS

Things are going well in Mahaska and Marion Counties. Last Friday, I, along with several of my fellow legislators, met with the Marion County Supervisors via Zoom to discuss the current situation in Marion County, as well as to discuss some of the concerns that have arisen as a result of the virus. Marion County holds weekly press conferences every Monday and Friday at 1:00 p.m. These are broadcast on KNIA/KRLS live. For more information about Marion County, you can go to https://www.marioncountyiowa.gov/covid_19.htm.

I have also been in contact with officials in Mahaska County, including the members of the Mahaska County Public Health Board. You can rest assured that our medical professionals are doing everything they can for Mahaska County residents. For more information about Mahaska County, you can go to https://mahaskaready.com/covid-19-info.

REGIONALLY

Iowa has been divided into six regions to address COVID-19. Resources to treat patients are available throughout the region. Both Mahaska and Marion Counties fall within region 1. Below is a graphic that illustrates the state, our region, and the resources available within our region.

SHELTER IN PLACE

I have heard many questions from all of you about why our Governor has not issued a shelter in place order. This week Dr. Anthony Fauci praised Governor Reynold’s and Iowa for our response to the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that Iowa’s measures to slow the spread and flatten the curve are “compatible with what everyone else is doing.” If you want to see how Iowa stacks up against other states, and what a shelter in place order looks like elsewhere, you can go to https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/04/06/coronavirus-stay-at-home-by-state/?fbclid=IwAR39ezmAxUo0TifYJylGbyquMJ-h29U9F4cRaWhbErv13y9dKQmxUXWz8-0 for an article comparing the fifty states.

Finally, I want to thank all of you. In particular, my gratitude goes out to the health care workers, and those people who continue to keep the essential services, such as grocery stores, going. I also want to remind Iowans that as the weather warms up and soil temperatures rise (we were at 55° a couple of days ago), we will start to see farmers out on the road as they work to get their crops in the field. Please be mindful and aware so that we all stay safe. As I mentioned earlier, I am committed to providing accurate and up-to-date information about COVID-19 to my constituents. If you have a question or concern about anything involving COVID-19, please reach out to me at dustin.hite@legis.iowa.gov. Additionally, I regularly update my Facebook page with COVID-19 information, and it can be found at www.facebook.com/RepDustinHite. The next month of this coronavirus reality will likely be just as difficult as the first. But, us Iowans have already shown we are committed to stopping this, and we will get through it.