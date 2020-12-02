Hite Appointed Chair of Education Committee

(DES MOINES) – House Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) recently announced that Rep. Dustin Hite (R-New Sharon) will serve as the Chair of the House Education Committee during the 89th General Assembly.

Hite previously served as Vice Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

“As the husband of a teacher, Rep. Hite will work to ensure that all Iowa kids receive a world-class education that prepares them for life after graduation, whether that be college or the workforce. I have full confidence that he will do a tremendous job leading the Education Committee,” said Speaker Grassley.

The legislative session begins Monday, January 11, 2021.