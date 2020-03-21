Highcock Resigns from Soccer Post

Oskaloosa–William Penn Athletics Director Nik Rule has announced that Jaymee Highcock has resigned as Head Men’s and Women’s Soccer Coach.

Highcock, who is leaving to pursue a position at another institution, has been at the helm of the best campaigns in Statesmen men’s soccer history. He headed the men for five season and the women for three, combining for an overall mark of 78-68-7, including a 55-38-5 record as skipper for the men.

“The decision to leave is one that I have thought a great deal about,” Highcock said. “It is the right time for me personally and for my family. It was important to me to leave the programs in the strongest possible shape and I believe I have done so.”

“The quality of these squads, and the balance of ages within it, bodes well for continued success at the highest level, whilst the structure of the soccer programs will ensure that the long-term future of the university remains a bright one,” Highcock added.

Highcock most recently led the men to their best campaign in program history as the Statesmen were 15-5-1, placed second in the Heart of America Athletic Conference standings, and qualified for the program’s first-ever national tournament. This past fall, William Penn broke numerous school records, headlined by most wins and most goals. Four players garnered all-Heart recognition (13 total in his tenure) and one was named an NAIA First-Team All-American, which is the first in school history. William Penn was also ranked for the first time ever, doing so in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

On the women’s side, Highcock helped one player to All-America status, while two others were picked for all-Heart recognition.

Not only were the Statesmen successful on the pitch, but also in the classroom. He assisted numerous individuals in collecting NAIA Scholar-Athlete and Heart Scholar-Athlete honors, while two men achieved CoSIDA Academic All-America status this past fall.

“I must pay tribute to Greg Hafner and Nik Rule; their faith and support has been essential,” Highcock said. “They took a risk hiring me at a young age and have helped me grow as a coach, educator, and more importantly, as a person. Words are not enough to express what they and this University have done for me.”

“As for my players and staff, past and present, I would like to thank them all for a staggering level of professional conduct and dedication that has helped to deliver so many memorable triumphs,” Highcock added. “You have helped create some of the greatest memories and moments in my life.”

“Finally, to the alumni and support staff, thank you,” Highcock said. “The support you have provided over the years has been truly humbling. It has been an honor to be the head coach here at William Penn University.”

“Coach Highcock has been a phenomenal leader of our soccer programs,” Rule said. “He has been effective in building and rebuilding, and has positioned both teams for consistent success. The history made in the men’s program has positioned the team to be a respected program nationally. He has also been a phenomenal teammate at our University and a great leader to our student-athletes. We wish him the best and appreciate his commitment to WPU.”