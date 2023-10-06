Herrera, WPU Take Bronze at Columbia Event

Columbia, Mo.–Andon Herrera (Fr., Katy, Texas, Business Management) shot even par for the tournament to lead the Statesmen men’s golf team to a third-place finish at the Columbia Classic Monday and Tuesday.

William Penn placed third out of 13 teams with a two-round score of 604 (294-310) at the par-71 Columbia Country Club. Host Columbia won the event at 566 (282-284).

Pedro Marchioni of Columbia topped the 78-player field at five-under 137 (70-67).

Herrera was even-par 142 for the tournament, headlined by a two-under 69 on Monday. He followed that with a 73 on Tuesday to place third in the standings.

Trace White (Sr., Mount Pleasant, Iowa, Physical Education (K-12)) also had a strong first day at even 71, but faltered a bit on Tuesday with an 81 to place 20th at 152.

Austin Hafner (Sr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Sports Management) carded a 77 on each day to place 22nd at 154, while Luke Galeazzi (Jr., Knoxville, Iowa, Business Management) finished 28th at 156 (77-79).

Jonathan Jarvis (Sr., Burlington, Iowa, Business Management) rounded out the varsity lineup at 166 (80-86) to place 58th.

Gabe Kramer (Fr., Grimes, Iowa, Computer Science) competed as an individual as well, finishing 60th at 167 (82-85).

“That was a great performance by Andon Herrera,” Head Coach Elise Warne said. “He played consistently all tournament on a challenging course. Unfortunately, overall, we had some inconsistent results. Austin Hafner hung in with a pair of 77s, showing growth over his career by maintaining a bad round. We learned plenty from this one and now our guys are hungry to improve for the conference preview.”

Next Up: William Penn takes two weeks off before traveling to Moravia on October 23-24 to host the Heart Preview. Play will be contested at The Preserve Golf Course.

