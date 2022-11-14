Heart Championship Run Ends in Finals Defeat

Fayette, Mo.–The William Penn men’s soccer team ended an impressive Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament run Saturday with a 4-0 loss to top-seeded Central Methodist.

The program’s first-ever trip to the conference tournament championship game did not turn out how it wanted, but fortunately seventh-seeded William Penn (11-6-3) did not have its season come to an end. Courtesy of their runner-up finish, the Statesmen are still heading to the NAIA National Championship with an automatic berth, making an appearance for the fourth year in a row. WPU will find out who and where it plays when the NAIA holds its selection show on its various social media outlets Monday at noon (CST).

William Penn, which has outshot most of its opponents this fall, was almost completely shut down. The navy and gold were outshot 14-1, including an 8-1 deficit in shots on goal.

Central Methodist (15-0-5) put the heat on early, scoring at the 9:54 and 21:14 marks, while the visitors were held without an attempt through the first 45 minutes.

William Penn’s only shot came in the second half of the game, but the try by Chanin Olandin (So., Oslo, Norway, Sports Management) was saved by the CMU keeper. CMU went on to score two more goals in the second period to close out the contest.

Harry Nash (Sr., Basingstoke, England, Sports Management) saved three shots on eight Eagle firings.

“I think our guys spent a lot of energy and emotion just getting to the finals and we came up one game short,” said Head Coach Simon Brown. “Lucky enough, we are still playing and have to quickly change our focus to the national tournament on Wednesday.”