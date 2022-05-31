Hawks Edge NM Girls

SULLY – Lynnville-Sully managed one extra two-run inning Friday to earn a home victory over North Mahaska’s softball team 6-5.

The host Hawks tallied two runs on the bottom of the first inning and added another in the third to take a 3-1 lead. North Mahaska trimmed the lead to one in the top of the fourth, but the Hawks answered with two more and added the insurance run in the bottom of the fifth. NM made a rally with two of their own in the sixth and another in seventh before the Hawk defense shut down the bats.

North Mahaska collected five hits in the game. Morgan Hudson hit a single with two RBIs and Regan Grewe hit a triple for the Warhawks. Colby Sampson, Madeline Doonan and Aly Steil each singled.

Zoe Deucore went 5-for-5 stealing bases and scored three times. Hudson took the loss from the circle yielding six runs on 13 hits and a walk. She struck out six.

Abby Squires led Lynnville-Sully with two singles, a double and an RBI. Reagan McFarland hit four singles. Elise Alberts earned the pitching win with five runs on five hits, four walks and four strikeouts.

Score by inning

NM 010 102 1 – 5 5 2

LS 210 210 x – 6 13 1